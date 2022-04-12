EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in March

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EuroSite Power stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get EuroSite Power alerts:

EuroSite Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.