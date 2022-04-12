EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Short Interest Up 6,400.0% in March

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
EuroSite Power stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.05. EuroSite Power has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
EuroSite Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EuroSite Power (EUSP)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.