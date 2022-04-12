Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK opened at $1.76 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of -0.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

