Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT Raised to $0.57 at Morgan Stanley

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $0.53 to $0.57 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
EVFM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,024. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
