Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) PT Raised to $0.57 at Morgan Stanley

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $0.53 to $0.57 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 128.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

EVFM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,024. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

