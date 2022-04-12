Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €43.00 by Warburg Research

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 59.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVT. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Evotec in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Evotec in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

EVT stock opened at €26.89 ($29.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.94. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a fifty-two week high of €45.83 ($49.82).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

