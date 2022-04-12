Exane BNP Paribas Lowers London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to Neutral

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 8,600 ($112.07) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.93) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8,825.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $29.26.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

