Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Outperform

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a €255.00 ($277.17) price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.09.
RACE opened at $220.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.69. Ferrari has a one year low of $178.87 and a one year high of $278.78.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
