Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Exlites Holdings International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.45. Exlites Holdings International has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
Exlites Holdings International Company Profile (Get Rating)
