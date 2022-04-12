Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group stock opened at $177.30 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.88. The company has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.92) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.