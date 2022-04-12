F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $234.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $207.49 on Tuesday. F5 has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,711. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 13,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in F5 by 23.3% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in F5 by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,422 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in F5 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,819 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth $1,399,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

