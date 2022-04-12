Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at $663,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Fanhua by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $355.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.69%.

About Fanhua (Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.