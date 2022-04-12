Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fanhua.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Fanhua stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $355.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.69%.
About Fanhua (Get Rating)
Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.
