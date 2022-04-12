Fastenal (FAST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

