Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Fastenal has a payout ratio of 63.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.69. 3,678,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,516,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

