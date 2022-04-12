FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives $49.20 Average PT from Analysts

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,005. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $142.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

