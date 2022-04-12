Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.760-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

FSS stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at $308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.