Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE:FHI opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,168 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

