FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FedNat stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.90. FedNat has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $5.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in FedNat by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 76,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in FedNat in the third quarter worth about $74,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FedNat Company Profile
FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
See Also
