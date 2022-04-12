Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target Lowered to €34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($39.13) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRRVY. Barclays downgraded Ferrovial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferrovial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.41.
OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.
