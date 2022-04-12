Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.70) to GBX 3,030 ($39.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.61) to GBX 3,350 ($43.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.06) to GBX 1,650 ($21.50) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,297.50 ($29.94).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,771 ($23.08) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,871 ($37.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,856.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,298.46. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 46.14.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

