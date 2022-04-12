FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

FIGS stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,244 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,927,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas Tull purchased 253,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 332,787 shares of company stock worth $6,754,466.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

