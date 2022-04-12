Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Up 883.3% in March

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 883.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of FACA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,870. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Get Figure Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.