Financial Comparison: Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) & Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Rating) and Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leatt and Bird Global, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Leatt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Bird Global
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0.5% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Bird Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Leatt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Leatt and Bird Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Leatt
|$72.48 million
|2.16
|$12.57 million
|$2.04
|13.24
|Bird Global
|$205.14 million
|2.87
|-$196.33 million
|N/A
|N/A
Leatt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bird Global.
Profitability
This table compares Leatt and Bird Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Leatt
|17.35%
|55.85%
|34.48%
|Bird Global
|N/A
|N/A
|-49.48%
Summary
Leatt beats Bird Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
Leatt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.
Bird Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bird Global, Inc., a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Monica, California.
