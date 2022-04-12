Financial Contrast: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) versus Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 8.17% 5.39% 4.03% Pixelworks -35.97% -29.02% -14.76%

6.3% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Pixelworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $14.41 billion 1.33 $848.01 million $3.65 14.45 Pixelworks $55.10 million 2.38 -$19.41 million ($0.38) -6.39

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyocera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kyocera and Pixelworks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pixelworks has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 215.50%. Given Pixelworks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Kyocera.

Volatility & Risk

Kyocera has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kyocera beats Pixelworks on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive. The Semiconductor Components segment caters ceramic packages for crystal and saw devices, ceramic metal oxide semiconductor/charge coupled device image sensor ceramic packages, large scale integration ceramic packages, wireless communication device packages, optical communication device packages and components, and organic multilayer packages. The Applied Ceramic Products segment handles the residential and commercial use solar power generating systems, solar cells and modules, cutting tools, micro drills, medical and dental implants, and jewelry and applied ceramic products. The Electronic Devices segment offers ceramic capacitors, tantalum capacitors, saw de

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

