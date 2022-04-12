Financial Survey: Jones Soda (JSDA) vs. Its Competitors

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jones Soda to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jones Soda and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 278 1293 1458 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 88.92%. Given Jones Soda’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jones Soda and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $14.79 million -$1.81 million -14.83 Jones Soda Competitors $11.07 billion $1.69 billion -108.89

Jones Soda’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Soda has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda’s rivals have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Jones Soda shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -12.24% -36.04% -18.82% Jones Soda Competitors -11.45% -22.68% -11.85%

Summary

Jones Soda rivals beat Jones Soda on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and national and regional retail accounts, as well as through grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, burger restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

