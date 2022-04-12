First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $971.20.

FCNCA stock traded up $9.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $643.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,936. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $616.41 and a 1-year high of $947.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $728.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. The company had revenue of $471.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.60 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider West Ludwig bought 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $770.24 per share, with a total value of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after purchasing an additional 57,112 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 178,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

