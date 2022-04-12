First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $971.20.
First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $643.51. The stock had a trading volume of 156,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $616.41 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $728.77.
In related news, insider West Ludwig acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, with a total value of $108,879.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,507,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,217,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
