First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
THFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.
NASDAQ THFF opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 248.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in First Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Financial (Get Rating)
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Financial (THFF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.