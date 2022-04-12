First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0039 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

FQVLF opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 2.00.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.91.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

