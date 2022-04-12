First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

First Reliance Bancshares (OTCBB:FSRL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “First Reliance Bancshares only subsidiary is First Reliance Bank, a South Carolina banking corporation. The company conducts no business other than through its ownership of the Bank. “
The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.73. First Reliance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
About First Reliance Bancshares
First Reliance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Reliance Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and insurance products. It also provides personal loans, including unsecured, auto, real estate, overdraft protection, and other loans, as well as home equity line of credit; business loans, such as business installment, commercial real estate, and overdraft protection loans, as well as business lines of credit; mortgage loans; and debit and credit card services.
