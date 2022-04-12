First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FCAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,591. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $392,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.