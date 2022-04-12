First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after buying an additional 60,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,075. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

