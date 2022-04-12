First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Up 550.0% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,036. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

