First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 624.5% from the March 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter worth $336,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,875. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.