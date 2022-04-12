First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3,731.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $576,000.

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

