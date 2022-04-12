First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

First United has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First United to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of First United stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a market cap of $150.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First United has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

