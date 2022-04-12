First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FUNC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 million. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First United by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

