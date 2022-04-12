Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Short Interest Update

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th.

FLGMF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

