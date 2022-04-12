Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) will post $366.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.00 million and the highest is $369.30 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $513.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBC. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $39.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 80.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.