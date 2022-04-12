Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:FSI opened at $3.40 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.42.
About Flexible Solutions International (Get Rating)
