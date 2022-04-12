Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $859.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $859.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $852.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $857.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Shares of FLS stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $35.45. 1,185,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,199. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 1,548.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,604,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after acquiring an additional 759,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

