Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Flowserve’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.19. Flowserve reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

NYSE:FLS traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,199. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

