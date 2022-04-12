Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluence Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.81.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $10.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $131,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julian Nebreda bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,340,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

