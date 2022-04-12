ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on FORG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,188. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

