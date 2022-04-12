Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $362.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.74.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $328.07 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.30. The stock has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth $23,578,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

