Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$63.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.50.

Shares of TSE FTS traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$64.47. 338,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.61. Fortis has a one year low of C$54.32 and a one year high of C$65.13. The company has a market cap of C$30.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total value of C$613,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,870,402.45. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

