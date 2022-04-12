FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Upgraded to Positive by Vertical Research

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

FOXA stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 8,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. FOX has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 610,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FOX by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 323,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 60,705 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 662.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

