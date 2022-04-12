Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
FTF opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $9.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 73,365 shares during the period.
Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF)
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.