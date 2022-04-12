Franklin Universal Trust (FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 29th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Franklin Universal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE FT opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.