Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will announce $6.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.33 billion and the lowest is $5.63 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $4.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $26.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $31.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,334,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after buying an additional 12,060,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,780,870,000 after buying an additional 611,927 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after buying an additional 1,864,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,550,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,021,538,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $773,747,000 after buying an additional 397,852 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

