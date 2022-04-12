Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.99% from the stock’s previous close.

FRES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.33) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.21) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,036.25 ($13.50).

FRES stock opened at GBX 780.20 ($10.17) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 710.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 806.90. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610.60 ($7.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

