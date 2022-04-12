Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Receives GBX 2,926 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,926 ($38.13).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDEV. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($34.34) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider David John Walsh sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.47), for a total value of £207,965.92 ($271,000.68).

FDEV opened at GBX 1,396 ($18.19) on Friday. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 1,080 ($14.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,290 ($42.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £550.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,268.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,755.46.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across various platforms using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label.

